Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $51.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,737 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

