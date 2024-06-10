DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,860 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.24% of DexCom worth $113,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

