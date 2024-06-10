DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.78

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 8155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
DiamondHead Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.
About DiamondHead
DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
