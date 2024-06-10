Diego Rotsztain Sells 1,090 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.97. 128,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
