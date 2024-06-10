Diego Rotsztain Sells 1,090 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.97. 128,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

