DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $171.07 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,595.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.00674074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00114555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00038171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00256379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00079140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,062,428,135 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

