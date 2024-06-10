Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $36.05

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $35.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 3,677,997 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

