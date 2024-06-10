Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

