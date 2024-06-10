Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.70.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $333,373,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

