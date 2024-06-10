Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 54,835 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 54,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,286,261.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,338,150 shares in the company, valued at $80,195,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80.

On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $6,565,305.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $58.86. 206,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

