DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Stake Decreased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I accounts for about 0.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.62% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:DPCS remained flat at $11.19 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

