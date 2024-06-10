Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 516,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

