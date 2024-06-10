e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $2,636,234.88 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.