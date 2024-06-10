Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 5,700 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,514.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,518,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,351 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,796.70.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,190 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,601.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 106,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,935 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brightcove by 151.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brightcove by 79.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Brightcove by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

