Edward James Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$631,250.00.
Edward James Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total transaction of C$392,637.96.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$126.56. 23,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,004. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$95.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.30. The company has a market cap of C$10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
