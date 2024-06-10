Edward James Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$631,250.00.

Edward James Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total transaction of C$392,637.96.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$126.56. 23,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,004. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$95.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.30. The company has a market cap of C$10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSG

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.