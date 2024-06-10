Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,676,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,385,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.