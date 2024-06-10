Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,871 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,248. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

