Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $312,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. 301,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,871. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

