Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $4.38 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. 1,976,330 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

