Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.02. 211,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,710. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

