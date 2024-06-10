Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,106,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 471,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 147,469 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 755,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 503,531 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

