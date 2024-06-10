Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,428,000 after buying an additional 1,570,304 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,808,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.06. 332,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

