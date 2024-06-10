Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.27. 737,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,289. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

