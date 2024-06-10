Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,789 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.96. 571,395 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

