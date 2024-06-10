Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,266 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 38,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $611.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

