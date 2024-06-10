Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 412.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,619 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $185,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LLY traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $865.86. 3,426,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $777.92 and its 200-day moving average is $711.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $871.63. The company has a market cap of $822.92 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,294 shares of company stock worth $397,122,216 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

