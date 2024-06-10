Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MU traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,054,303. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $134.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

