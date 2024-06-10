Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 543 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $571.65. 194,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,234. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.09 and a 200-day moving average of $550.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.