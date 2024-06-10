Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in Humana by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $2,810,000. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Humana by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 11,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM traded down $4.21 on Monday, hitting $347.59. 323,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,273. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

