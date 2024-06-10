Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $521.32. 319,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $353.63 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.11.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

