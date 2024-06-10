Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $107.25. 296,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

