Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,078 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.91 and its 200 day moving average is $326.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

