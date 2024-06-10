Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,205 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 399.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.9% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.76. 2,225,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,372,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

