Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.59% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $73,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.54. 70,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.76.

Insider Activity

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.