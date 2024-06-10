Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 256,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,929. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.