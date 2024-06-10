Eminence Capital LP Has $146.86 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,685,198 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $146,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.72. 7,481,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,888,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

