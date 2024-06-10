Eminence Capital LP Invests $15.09 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,089,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,762 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 105,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

