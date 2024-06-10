Eminence Capital LP Purchases 357,104 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 1.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $90,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.74. 480,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

