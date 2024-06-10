Eminence Capital LP Sells 73,732 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,732 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.52. 873,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.94.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

