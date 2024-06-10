Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $559,755.84 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

