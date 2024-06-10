Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Reaches $200.51

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.51 or 0.00289020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and approximately $381,385.32 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.57535115 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $338,059.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.