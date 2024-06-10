ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

