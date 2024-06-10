Enzi Wealth Purchases Shares of 9,868 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 3,323,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

