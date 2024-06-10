Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$32.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ventum Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.54.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.27. 236,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,889. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

