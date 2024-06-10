Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup downgraded Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.22. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $14,473,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

