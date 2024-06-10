ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $11.80 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.