ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $11.80 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

