Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,780 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,212.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

Expensify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 493,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.