FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FDX opened at $247.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.58. FedEx has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 145.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

