Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 236,488 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $93,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $69,282,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 286,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,012. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

