Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys 623,794 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Genpact were worth $276,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 1,307,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

