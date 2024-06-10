Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys Shares of 6,638 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 669,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,741. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.35.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

